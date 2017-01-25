Carpenterville police arrest man in apartment complex shooting

Carpentersville police Wednesday arrested a Chicago man wanted for a Jan. 3 shooting in which a man was hit in the left leg in the Foxview Apartment complex.

Chief Michael Kilbourne said police and U.S. Marshals arrested Stephen L. Brown, 22, of the 400 block of West 117th Street, at about 6:30 a.m. in Calumet City.

A warrant was issued Jan. 12 for Brown's arrest on two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm for hitting the victim in the leg and aggravated battery, all felonies, according to Kane Count court records.

Kilbourne said police were called at 3:46 p.m. Jan. 3 to the Fox View apartment complex for a report of shots fired. Police found blood and shell casings, but no victim, so they called area hospitals. Police located the victim, a 22-year-old Chicago man, at a hospital and with the help of security video, identified Brown as a suspect.

The victim was hospitalized for about two to three days, Kilbourne said, declining to name the hospital.

Kilbourne declined to elaborate on what prompted the shooting, noting, "It was not a random incident."

Brown was being held at the Kane County jail on $300,000 bail. He faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted.