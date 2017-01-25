Bartlett standoff sparked by shooting of ex-wife

Bartlett police have identified the man who fatally shot himself during an hourslong barricade situation at his home Tuesday as the ex-husband of the woman he'd earlier shot and wounded.

Police said the woman had gone to the house on the 700 block of Gardenia Lane to pick up some personal items when her ex-husband shot her with a handgun during an argument about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.

She escaped with non-life-threatening injuries and reported the shooting to a neighbor, sparking the massive police response to the house as Bartlett officers were assisted by the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System, or NIPAS, and numerous other police departments.

After hours spent trying unsuccessfully to communicate with the armed man, police received a search warrant to enter the residence at 3:40 p.m.

They found the ex-husband already dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Neither Bartlett police nor the DuPage County coroner has identified the man by name. The coroner's office said identification won't be made until after an autopsy Thursday.

The ex-wife, who was taken to Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, is expected to make a full recovery, Bartlett Deputy Police Chief Geoff Pretkelis said.

Police are continuing to investigate the matter.