updated: 1/25/2017 6:04 PM

Villa Park woman accused of stealing thousands from uncle

  • Sharon Cermak of Villa Park was charged in January 2017 with stealing roughly $250,000 from an elderly uncle.

By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

A judge Wednesday set bail for a Villa Park woman accused of stealing nearly $250,000 from an elderly uncle with dementia.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert B. Berlin announced that bail was set at $100,000 for 60-year-old Sharon Cermak, of the 0-100 block of Buttercup Lane. She must post $10,000 to be released from jail.

Police believe the thefts began in June 2013, when Cermak gained power of attorney over her uncle's affairs. Cermak is accused of withdrawing money from her uncle's bank account, writing checks to herself and others, and using her uncle's debit card for personal bills. The spending is believed to have continued through November 2015, according to a news release. Cermak's uncle has since died. She is charged with financial exploitation of a person older than 80.

"If these allegations are proven true, Sharon Cermak took advantage of the trust placed in her by an elderly uncle to line her own pockets," Berlin said in the release.

Cermak is due back in court Friday.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com

