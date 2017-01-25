Aurora drug dealer convicted

An Aurora drug dealer who fled the state while free on bond and was later recaptured has been convicted of dealing cocaine in 2002.

A jury on Tuesday convicted Pedro Giles, 37, of the 300 block of Old Indian Trail, of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. The jurors deliberated about two hours before reaching their verdict, according to a news release.

Throughout the two-day trial, Kane County Assistant State's Attorneys Andrew Whitfield and Bridget Sabbia presented evidence that undercover officers with the North Central Narcotics Task Force in December 2002 had made arrangements to purchase three ounces of cocaine from another suspect, Javier Perez, 50, of the 500 block of Rosewood Avenue in Aurora.

Authorities say when the officers met Perez in a parking lot on the 200 block of South Lake Streeta, Perez said he didn't have enough cocaine but could get more. He called another suspect, 44-year-old Ricardo Lopez Magallon, who agreed to help the officers purchase additional cocaine, according to police. Magallon and the undercover officers drove to the 100 block of North Root Street and waited for Giles. When Giles arrived, the officers bought about 86 grams of cocaine from him for $2,400, according to a news release.

Giles and Magallon were arrested after the sale.

The undercover officers returned to Perez, purchased 1.65 grams of cocaine from him for $75, then arrested him before searching his home, where they found between 400 and 900 grams of cocaine and $1,400 in cash, the news release said. Giles admitted to police that the cocaine and cash were his.

After they posted bond, Giles, Perez and Magallon fled. Giles was arrested in October 2014 by authorities in Montgomery County, Texas. He was extradited to Kane County in November 2014.

Associate Judge Linda Abrahamson set Giles' next court appearance for 1:30 p.m. April 12. The conviction could land him a sentence of 12 to 80 years in prison.

Warrants for Perez and Magallon are still active.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can leave an anonymous tip with the North Central Narcotics Task Force at (847) 608-3242 or on the task force's website at www.ncntf.org.