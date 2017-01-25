Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/25/2017 8:33 AM

New gas station coming to North Avenue in DuPage

Robert Sanchez
 
 

A gas station, convenience store and car wash will be built on the southeast corner of North Avenue and Swift Road between Lombard and Glendale Heights.

DuPage County Board members this week voted 13-1 to approve Omaha, Nebraska-based Buchanan Energy's application for a conditional-use permit to construct the gas station and Bucky's convenience store at the site west of I-355.

As part of its plan, Buchanan will buy and demolish a two-story building containing Koslow Cycle Inc. A billboard on the property also will be removed.

The company then will merge that parcel with a vacant residential lot to the east and two residential lots south of the bike store. The residential properties will be rezoned and two houses on the southern lots will be razed.

The combined land will become the site of a station with 10 gas pumps, a 7,144-square-foot convenience store, a 2,296-square-foot car wash and a diesel aisle. Another property to the east will be used for stormwater detention.

