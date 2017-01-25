O'Dell elected APWA Chicago Metro Chapter President

Crystal Lake-based Baxter & Woodman announced Sean E. O'Dell, PE was elected 2017 President of the Chicago Metro Chapter of the American Public Works Association.

Under O'Dell's leadership, the organization will provide members with educational and leadership opportunities while increasing awareness of the vital role of public works in everyday life, supporting causes to advance the profession, and providing a forum for the exchange of ideas, knowledge and information.

O'Dell has been actively involved APWA since 2008. He has served in numerous roles on the Executive Committee of both the Southwest Branch and Chicago Metro Chapter. O'Dell was also selected as a 2015 recipient of the APWA National Young Leader Award.

O'Dell joined Baxter & Woodman in 2002 and currently serves as Vice President of Civic Innovation and Infrastructure.