Five new restaurants on the way in Schaumburg

Schaumburg trustees have granted approval for five new restaurants, all but one of which will require building construction before they open.

Two of the restaurants -- Chuy's and Nando's Peri-Peri Chicken -- will be part of a new outlot development outside Woodfield Mall, in an area of the parking lot along Golf Road between Firestone and Hooter's.

Chuy's will be a free-standing 6,802-square-foot building, while Nando's will be a 3,577-square-foot tenant in one of two multi-tenant buildings making up the Woodfield Gatherings development.

Schaumburg Economic Development Manager Matt Frank said both restaurant operators have signed contracts and expect completion of their respective buildings by the end of 2017.

A total of seven tenants are expected between the two multi-tenant buildings of Woodfield Gatherings. A majority originally were intended to be restaurants, but now Nando's is expected to be the only one, Frank said.

Meacham Corners is another new development, at the southwest corner of Meacham and Remington roads, where a PDQ (People Dedicated to Quality) Restaurant expects to find a home by the end of the year, Frank said.

PDQ will fill a 3,918-square-foot building, one of three lots in Meacham Corners. Though not yet approved, a Miller's Ale House is going through the review process to fill the largest, 7,200-square-foot lot in the development, Frank said.

Egg-O-India, which will fill an existing 1,788-square-foot space in Golf Higgins Plaza at 829 W. Higgins Road, will open the soonest -- during the second quarter of 2017, Frank said. It will be an Indian restaurant specializing in egg-based dishes.

Trustees also approved construction of a 3,100-square-foot building for an as yet unnamed coffee and doughnut tenant on the former site of Schaumburg's fire station at 1459 W. Schaumburg Road.

No further village board approval will be required once the specific tenant is named, Frank said.