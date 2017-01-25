Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 1/25/2017 5:20 PM

Five new restaurants on the way in Schaumburg

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Chuy's and Nando's Peri-Peri Chicken restaurants will be among the businesses in a forthcoming development on the JCPenney side of Woodfield Mall's outer parking lot, just west of Firestone along Golf Road.

      Chuy's and Nando's Peri-Peri Chicken restaurants will be among the businesses in a forthcoming development on the JCPenney side of Woodfield Mall's outer parking lot, just west of Firestone along Golf Road.
    Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer

 
Eric Peterson
 
 

Schaumburg trustees have granted approval for five new restaurants, all but one of which will require building construction before they open.

Two of the restaurants -- Chuy's and Nando's Peri-Peri Chicken -- will be part of a new outlot development outside Woodfield Mall, in an area of the parking lot along Golf Road between Firestone and Hooter's.

Chuy's will be a free-standing 6,802-square-foot building, while Nando's will be a 3,577-square-foot tenant in one of two multi-tenant buildings making up the Woodfield Gatherings development.

Schaumburg Economic Development Manager Matt Frank said both restaurant operators have signed contracts and expect completion of their respective buildings by the end of 2017.

A total of seven tenants are expected between the two multi-tenant buildings of Woodfield Gatherings. A majority originally were intended to be restaurants, but now Nando's is expected to be the only one, Frank said.

Meacham Corners is another new development, at the southwest corner of Meacham and Remington roads, where a PDQ (People Dedicated to Quality) Restaurant expects to find a home by the end of the year, Frank said.

PDQ will fill a 3,918-square-foot building, one of three lots in Meacham Corners. Though not yet approved, a Miller's Ale House is going through the review process to fill the largest, 7,200-square-foot lot in the development, Frank said.

Egg-O-India, which will fill an existing 1,788-square-foot space in Golf Higgins Plaza at 829 W. Higgins Road, will open the soonest -- during the second quarter of 2017, Frank said. It will be an Indian restaurant specializing in egg-based dishes.

Trustees also approved construction of a 3,100-square-foot building for an as yet unnamed coffee and doughnut tenant on the former site of Schaumburg's fire station at 1459 W. Schaumburg Road.

No further village board approval will be required once the specific tenant is named, Frank said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account