Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/24/2017 12:50 PM

Grizzlies' NBA D-League expansion team starts 17-18 season

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale gestures to players in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn.

    Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale gestures to players in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Memphis Grizzlies will own and run the NBA Development League's newest team starting with the 2017-18 season.

The Grizzlies and the NBA Development League announced the expansion team Tuesday.

The newest D-League team will play in Southaven, Mississippi, which is just 20 miles south of Memphis. The arena already hosts the Mississippi Riverkings in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

The move makes the Grizzlies the 19th NBA team owning and running a D-League affiliate, which expands the league to 23 teams for the upcoming season.

The Grizzlies have been affiliated with the Iowa Energy. General manager Chris Wallace says the D-League team will practice at the Grizzlies' facilities at FedExForum and allow Memphis to best develop young players.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account