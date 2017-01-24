Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/24/2017 4:52 PM

49ers CEO Jed York preaches patience in coach, GM search

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By JOSH DUBOW
Associated Press
 
 

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York is preaching patience as the team's search for a new coach and general manager enters its fourth week.

York fired first-year coach Chip Kelly and longtime general manager Trent Baalke on Jan. 1 after the team matched the worst record in franchise history with a 2-14 mark.

York has interviewed six coaching candidates with Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan the only remaining candidate. The Niners will meet again with Shanahan this week but can't sign him to a contract until after the Falcons play in the Super Bowl on Feb. 5 against New England.

There have also been nine interviews with potential general managers.

York says he wants to "make sure that we get the right person."

___

AP Sports Writer Janie McCauley contributed to this report

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account