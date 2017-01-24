Clemson names Bates, Conn as defensive assistants

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson has hired two defensive assistants to take over for losing tackles coach Dan Brooks to retirement and ends coach Marion Hobby to the NFL off its national championship staff.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday that Todd Bates will be the defensive line coach while Mickey Conn will coach safeties.

Bates spent the past three seasons coaching defensive line at Jacksonville State.

Conn was Swinney's teammate on the 1992 national title Alabama team. Conn spent last season as a senior defensive analyst.

Swinney both Bates and Conn are good fits for the program.

Brooks, the American Football Coaches Association assistant of the year, retired following Clemson's 35-31 win over Alabama in the national championship. Hobby joined the Jacksonville Jaguars as defensive line coach.