Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 1/24/2017 5:26 PM

Clemson names Bates, Conn as defensive assistants

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson has hired two defensive assistants to take over for losing tackles coach Dan Brooks to retirement and ends coach Marion Hobby to the NFL off its national championship staff.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday that Todd Bates will be the defensive line coach while Mickey Conn will coach safeties.

Bates spent the past three seasons coaching defensive line at Jacksonville State.

Conn was Swinney's teammate on the 1992 national title Alabama team. Conn spent last season as a senior defensive analyst.

Swinney both Bates and Conn are good fits for the program.

Brooks, the American Football Coaches Association assistant of the year, retired following Clemson's 35-31 win over Alabama in the national championship. Hobby joined the Jacksonville Jaguars as defensive line coach.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account