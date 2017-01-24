Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/24/2017 7:44 PM

AP source: Celtics reach deal with GE to put ads on uniforms

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) and Isaiah Thomas argue a call against them with referee Eric Dalen (37) during overtime of Boston's 127-123 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in an NBA basketball game in Boston Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) and Isaiah Thomas argue a call against them with referee Eric Dalen (37) during overtime of Boston's 127-123 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in an NBA basketball game in Boston Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
By JIMMY GOLEN
Associated Press
 
 

BOSTON -- A league official familiar with the deal says the Boston Celtics have reached an agreement with General Electric to put the company's logo on the team's uniform.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity on Tuesday night because the announcement was scheduled for Wednesday.

The league's collective bargaining agreement allows teams to have an ad measuring 2.5 inches by 2.5 inches on their jerseys, beginning next season. The Celtics will be the third team to announce a deal, joining the Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings.

The Celtics are a charter member of the NBA and its most decorated franchise, with 17 championships.

General Electric is in the process of moving its corporate headquarters from Connecticut to an old candy factory on the Boston waterfront.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account