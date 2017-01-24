No. 1 UConn women rout ECU 91-44 for 34th straight road win

hello

Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson, right, guards East Carolina's Alex Frazier (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Greenville, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Associated Press

Connecticut's Gabby Williams (15) passes around East Carolina's Bre McDonald during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Greenville, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Associated Press

Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson drives to the basket while East Carolina's Raven Johnson (11) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Greenville, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Associated Press

Connecticut's Gabby Williams (15) and Kia Nurse (11) compete for a rebound with East Carolina's Dominique Claytor (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Greenville, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Associated Press

Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson (33) collides with East Carolina's Khadidja Toure during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Greenville, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Associated Press

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- Gabby Williams had a triple-double and No. 1 UConn extended its NCAA-record winning streak to 94 games by beating East Carolina 91-44 on Tuesday night.

Williams finished with 16 points and tied career highs with 16 rebounds and 10 assists in the fifth triple-double in program history. It helped the Huskies (19-0, 7-0 American Athletic Conference) match their record of 34 consecutive road victories, a mark the four-time defending national champions first set from 2000-04. They can break the mark Feb. 1 at Temple.

Katie Lou Samuelson finished with 20 points and Napheesa Collier added 16 for UConn, which never trailed and outscored East Carolina 45-20 in the second half.

Kristen Gaffney had 13 points to lead the Pirates (10-11, 1-7). Their 22 turnovers turned into 33 points for UConn, and they've lost five straight and eight of nine.

The Huskies haven't lost on an opponent's home floor since they fell at Stanford in overtime in 2014 and haven't been beaten on the road by an unranked opponent since Arizona State did it in 2004.

Kia Nurse finished with 15 points for UConn.

BIG PICTURE

Connecticut: Before Williams stole the show with her triple-double, the key individual subplot was whether Samuelson would score 29 points and break the UConn record she already shared with Maya Moore for most points in a three-game stretch. Samuelson had matched Moore's record of 94 in her last three games, a stretch that included 34 points against Tulsa and 32 against Tulane.

East Carolina: The Pirates haven't hung closer than 41 in any meeting with UConn, so they took their small victories where they could find them. East Carolina can brag about that second quarter in which it shot 70 percent, trimmed a 21-point deficit to 12 and held UConn without a field goal for more than 6 minutes.

UP NEXT

Connecticut: The Huskies aim for consecutive victory No. 95 on Saturday when Houston visits the XL Center.

East Carolina: The Pirates look to snap their losing streak on Jan. 31 when they visit Tulsa.

___

Follow Joedy McCreary at http://twitter.com/joedyap.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.