Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 1/24/2017 7:58 PM

No. 1 UConn women rout ECU 91-44 for 34th straight road win

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson (33) collides with East Carolina's Khadidja Toure during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Greenville, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

    Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson (33) collides with East Carolina's Khadidja Toure during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Greenville, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Connecticut's Gabby Williams (15) and Kia Nurse (11) compete for a rebound with East Carolina's Dominique Claytor (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Greenville, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

    Connecticut's Gabby Williams (15) and Kia Nurse (11) compete for a rebound with East Carolina's Dominique Claytor (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Greenville, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson drives to the basket while East Carolina's Raven Johnson (11) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Greenville, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

    Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson drives to the basket while East Carolina's Raven Johnson (11) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Greenville, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Connecticut's Gabby Williams (15) passes around East Carolina's Bre McDonald during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Greenville, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

    Connecticut's Gabby Williams (15) passes around East Carolina's Bre McDonald during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Greenville, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson, right, guards East Carolina's Alex Frazier (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Greenville, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

    Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson, right, guards East Carolina's Alex Frazier (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Greenville, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
By JOEDY McCREARY
Associated Press
 
 

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- Gabby Williams had a triple-double and No. 1 UConn extended its NCAA-record winning streak to 94 games by beating East Carolina 91-44 on Tuesday night.

Williams finished with 16 points and tied career highs with 16 rebounds and 10 assists in the fifth triple-double in program history. It helped the Huskies (19-0, 7-0 American Athletic Conference) match their record of 34 consecutive road victories, a mark the four-time defending national champions first set from 2000-04. They can break the mark Feb. 1 at Temple.

Katie Lou Samuelson finished with 20 points and Napheesa Collier added 16 for UConn, which never trailed and outscored East Carolina 45-20 in the second half.

Kristen Gaffney had 13 points to lead the Pirates (10-11, 1-7). Their 22 turnovers turned into 33 points for UConn, and they've lost five straight and eight of nine.

The Huskies haven't lost on an opponent's home floor since they fell at Stanford in overtime in 2014 and haven't been beaten on the road by an unranked opponent since Arizona State did it in 2004.

Kia Nurse finished with 15 points for UConn.

BIG PICTURE

Connecticut: Before Williams stole the show with her triple-double, the key individual subplot was whether Samuelson would score 29 points and break the UConn record she already shared with Maya Moore for most points in a three-game stretch. Samuelson had matched Moore's record of 94 in her last three games, a stretch that included 34 points against Tulsa and 32 against Tulane.

East Carolina: The Pirates haven't hung closer than 41 in any meeting with UConn, so they took their small victories where they could find them. East Carolina can brag about that second quarter in which it shot 70 percent, trimmed a 21-point deficit to 12 and held UConn without a field goal for more than 6 minutes.

UP NEXT

Connecticut: The Huskies aim for consecutive victory No. 95 on Saturday when Houston visits the XL Center.

East Carolina: The Pirates look to snap their losing streak on Jan. 31 when they visit Tulsa.

___

Follow Joedy McCreary at http://twitter.com/joedyap.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account