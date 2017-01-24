Condon stops 31 shots, Senators blank Capitals 3-0

OTTAWA, Ontario -- Mike Condon stopped 31 shots for his fourth shutout of the season as the Ottawa Senators beat the Washington Capitals 3-0 Tuesday night.
Chris Kelly, Bobby Ryan and Zack Smith scored for the Senators, who improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight.
Phillipp Grubauer made 31 saves as the Capitals lost in regulation for the first time since Dec. 27 at the New York Islanders. They were 12-0-2 since. Washington was shut out for the third time this season, and first since a 3-0 loss to the Islanders at home on Dec. 1.