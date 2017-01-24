Condon stops 31 shots, Senators blank Capitals 3-0

hello

Washington Capitals defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) fights to keep the puck from Ottawa Senators centre Kyle Turris (7) as Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) looks on during first period of NHL hockey action in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Washington Capitals centre Lars Eller (20) moves the puck around Ottawa Senators defenceman Chris Wideman (6) during first period of NHL hockey action in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Washington Capitals right wing Brett Connolly (10) high sticks Ottawa Senators centre Kyle Turris (7) during second period NHL hockey action in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) holds onto Ottawa Senators centre Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) during second period of NHL hockey action in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Washington Capitals centre Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) battles for the puck with Ottawa Senators centre Zack Smith (15)during the third period of NHL hockey action in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators center Zack Smith (15) celebrates a goal against the Washington Capitals during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators center Zack Smith (15) celebrates a goal with teammates left wing Ryan Dzingel (18) and right wing Bobby Ryan (9) during second period NHL hockey action against the Washington Capitals in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators defenseman Cody Ceci (5) deflects the puck away from goalie Mike Condon (1) as Washington Capitals left wing Marcus Johansson (90) attempts to get the puck during second period of NHL hockey action in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators goalie Mike Condon (1) keeps an eye on the puck while defenceman Cody Ceci (5) defends against Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) and centre Nicklas Backstrom (19) during third period of NHL hockey action in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

OTTAWA, Ontario -- Mike Condon stopped 31 shots for his fourth shutout of the season as the Ottawa Senators beat the Washington Capitals 3-0 Tuesday night.

Chris Kelly, Bobby Ryan and Zack Smith scored for the Senators, who improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight.

Phillipp Grubauer made 31 saves as the Capitals lost in regulation for the first time since Dec. 27 at the New York Islanders. They were 12-0-2 since. Washington was shut out for the third time this season, and first since a 3-0 loss to the Islanders at home on Dec. 1.