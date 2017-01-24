Marleau scores late, Sharks beat Jets to win 6th straight

San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns (88) smiles after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) looks at San Jose Sharks goalie Aaron Dell (30) after crashing into the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

San Jose Sharks center Melker Karlsson (68) turns away after scoring on a penalty shot against Winnipeg Jets goalie Ondrej Pavelec during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets right wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27), center Bryan Little (18) and right wing Patrik Laine (29) celebrate after Little scored against San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns (88) and goaltender Aaron Dell (30). who are where the net had been, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) hits the stick of San Jose Sharks center Melker Karlsson (68) which resulted in a penalty shot during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets right wing Joel Armia (40) has his wraparound attempt stopped by San Jose Sharks goalie Aaron Dell (30) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

San Jose Sharks goalie gives up a goal to Winnipeg Jets center Andrew Copp during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Patrick Marleau scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:33 left in the third period to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night for their sixth straight win.

Brent Burns, Logan Couture and Melker Karlsson also scored for the Sharks, and Aaron Dell stopped 31 shots in his ninth appearance of the season.

Bryan Little scored twice and Andrew Copp also scored for the Jets. Ondrej Pavelec had 22 saves.

Marleau got the game-winner for the second straight night after he scored four goals in the third period of San Jose's 5-2 win over Colorado on Monday. The veteran forward's 17th goal of the season came off a pass across the front of the net from Ryan Carpenter, which Marleau shot into an open net.