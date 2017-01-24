Marleau scores late, Sharks beat Jets to win 6th straight

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Patrick Marleau scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:33 left in the third period to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night for their sixth straight win.
Brent Burns, Logan Couture and Melker Karlsson also scored for the Sharks, and Aaron Dell stopped 31 shots in his ninth appearance of the season.
Bryan Little scored twice and Andrew Copp also scored for the Jets. Ondrej Pavelec had 22 saves.
Marleau got the game-winner for the second straight night after he scored four goals in the third period of San Jose's 5-2 win over Colorado on Monday. The veteran forward's 17th goal of the season came off a pass across the front of the net from Ryan Carpenter, which Marleau shot into an open net.