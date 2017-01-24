Stewart scores winner in shootout, Wild beat Stars 3-2

hello

Minnesota Wild right wing Jason Pominville (29) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Dallas Stars in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday Jan. 24, 2017. Associated Press

Dallas Stars' Antoine Roussel (21), of France, and Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba (24) slam into the boards chasing after a loose puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday Jan. 24, 2017. Associated Press

Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) controls the puck in front of Minnesota Wild's Ryan Suter (20) in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday Jan. 24, 2017. Associated Press

Dallas Stars' John Klingberg (3), of Sweden, attempts to maneuver through the defense of Minnesota Wild's Nate Prosser (39) and Tyler Graovac (44) in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday Jan. 24, 2017. Associated Press

Dallas Stars left wing Lauri Korpikoski (38), of Finland, and Minnesota Wild right wing Nino Niederreiter (22), of Switzerland, compete for control of the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday Jan. 24, 2017. Associated Press

Minnesota Wild's Nino Niederreiter (22), of Switzerland, handles the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Tuesday Jan. 24, 2017. Associated Press

Dallas Stars' Kari Lehtonen (32), of Finland, defends against a shot from the Minnesota Wild as Zach Parise (11) pressures on the play in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday Jan. 24, 2017. The Stars' Dan Hamhuis watches the play from behind. Associated Press

Minnesota Wild right wing Chris Stewart (7) celebrates his shootout goal with Jason Pominville, from left, Matt Dumba, Nate Prosser (39) and Ryan Suter (20) in their 3-2 Wild win over the Dallas Stars in an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday Jan. 24, 2017. Associated Press

Minnesota Wild right wing Chris Stewart (7) scores a goal against Dallas Stars' Kari Lehtonen (32), of Finland, during a shootout beating the Wild, 3-2, in an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday Jan. 24, 2017. Associated Press

DALLAS -- Chris Stewart scored in the fifth round of a shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Stewart moved the puck to his backhand and slid the puck in under Dallas goalie Kari Lehtonen, who got a piece of it.

Patrick Eaves and Jamie Benn had scored for the Stars in the shootout, but Jason Pominville and Mikko Koivu matched them. Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk stopped Jason Spezza before Stewart's shot won the game.

Dallas was the last NHL team to play a shootout game this season. The Wild improved to 2-2 in the tiebreaker.

The Stars had a two-man rush with about a minute left in the overtime, but Cody Eakin shot over the net.

Pominville and Koivu scored in regulation for Minnesota, and Dubnyk had 35 saves through overtime.

Eaves and Tyler Seguin scored for Dallas and Lehtonen finished with 31 saves. Spezza had two assists.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead with 6:25 left in the first period. Dallas' Patrick Sharp shot wide, and the puck bounced hard off the boards almost to the blue line. Pominville picked up the puck, skated in 2-on-1 with Erik Haula and fired a wrist shot inside Lehtonen to the upper right corner of the net.

Koivu scored on the power play at 4:38 of the second period to make it 2-0. Mikael Granlund passed from the right faceoff circle to Nino Niederreiter in the slot, and he passed to Koivu low in the right circle for the slap shot that beat Lehtonen. Koivu's status for the game after recovering from an illness was uncertain until after he skated Tuesday morning.

The Stars got on the scoreboard at 9:38 of the second on their own 2-on-1 break. Antoine Roussel faked a shot, then passed cross-ice to Seguin in the left circle for his 17th on a snap shot.

Dallas it during a 5-on-3 advantage with 21 seconds left in the second. Benn passed the puck across the goal mouth. It deflected off defenseman Marco Scandella into the air, and Eaves batted it into the net.

NOTES: The Wild had won in overtime at Dallas just 10 days earlier. ... Roussel, the NHL leader in penalty minutes, reached 100 when he went off for slashing at 19:20 of the first period. ... Ten of Eaves' 18 goals have come on the power play. ... Pominville has two goals and four assists in the past four games. . Koivu has six goals and 10 assists in his past 14 games. ... Niederreiter has three goals and four assists in the past six, and Granlund is on a career-high eight-game point streak (one goal, eight assists. ... Dallas' opponents have scored first in six straight games. The Stars are 1-3-2 in that stretch. . Dallas C Radek Faksa (lower-body injury) missed his first game this season, but Seguin kept up his perfect attendance despite a bout with the flu. Benn played despite a broken nose caused by a high stick in Saturday's game.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host St. Louis on Thursday night.

Stars: Host Buffalo on Thursday night.