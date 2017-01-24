Breaking News Bar
 
Trump's pick for health secretary faces new Senate hearing

  • Health and Human Services Secretary-designate, Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., and his Elizabeth Clark arrive for a church service at St. Johnâs Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, on Donald Trump's inauguration day.

By ALAN FRAM and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- The Senate Finance Committee is ready to interrogate President Donald Trump's pick for health secretary.

Republican Georgia Rep. Tom Price is a veteran conservative congressman and orthopedic surgeon who is backed by Republicans for the post. But he's under fire from Democrats for his support for tearing down President Barack Obama's health care overhaul and his past stock trades.

Price until recently was chairman of the House Budget Committee. He's favored revamping Medicare and Medicaid, which Democrats vehemently resist and Trump as a presidential candidate said he opposed changing.

Tuesday's hearing comes as GOP lawmakers intent on repealing Obama's law continue trying to figure out how they would replace it. It also follows an executive order by Trump for federal agencies to begin curbing enforcement of the statute.

