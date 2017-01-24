Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
posted: 1/24/2017 7:00 AM

Land-speed record breaker settles suit with Chicago museum

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Craig Breedlove has settled a lawsuit filed against a Chicago museum he says damaged the jet car he used to set a land-speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah in 1964.

Breedlove was seeking $395,000 from the Museum of Science and Industry to cover estimated repair costs. Terms of Monday's settlement have not been disclosed.

The 79-year-old Breedlove and the museum said in a statement that the agreement resolves the lawsuit.

Breedlove's Spirit of America jet car was freshly repaired from a crash at the salt flats when he loaned it to the museum in 1965.

Breedlove told the Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2iYi0gE ) that when it was taken off display and shipped to his Rio Vista, California, home it was in far worse shape than after the crash.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account