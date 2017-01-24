Chicago man gets 9 months in celebrity nude photo hack

CHICAGO -- A federal judge has sentenced a Chicago man to nine months in prison for hacking the electronic accounts of 30 celebrities and stealing private information, including nude videos and photos.

Edward Majerczyk (MAH'-jehr-chek) on Tuesday also was ordered to pay $5,700 in restitution for counseling services for one undisclosed celebrity victim whose photos were disseminated online.

Majerczyk is accused of orchestrating a phishing scheme that illegally accessed more than 300 email and other online accounts, including those belonging to actress Jennifer Lawrence.

The 29-year-old man pleaded guilty in federal court in Los Angeles last year to felony computer hacking. He signed a plea agreement for his case to be transferred to Chicago. Both sides agreed he should receive a 9-month prison term.

Majerczyk's attorney says he was "suffering from depression."