Dawn Patrol: Driver escapes serious injury in Wood Dale crash

The driver of this Chevy Malibu surprisingly was able to walk to a waiting stretcher after firefighters freed him from the crash wreckage Monday night in Wood Dale. Courtesy of Dylan Fett

Driver escapes serious injury in Wood Dale crash

A collision between a car and a semitrailer truck Monday night in Wood Dale caused extensive damage to the vehicles but only minor injuries to one driver, emergency responders said. The crash happened about 7:40 p.m. in the middle of the intersection of Wood Dale Road and Thorndale Avenue, Wood Dale police Sgt. Alan Piecuch said.

Parents pack meeting to protest school board member's misogynistic tweets

Park Ridge-Niles Elementary School District 64 board member Dathan Paterno's tweets about Saturday's women's marches sent a shock wave through the district, and Monday night's school board meeting was packed with parents. Paterno has resigned his seat.

Demonstrators demand that Roskam address climate change

More than 200 people rallied Monday in West Chicago to call on U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam to take action on climate change and support clean energy.

Man who choked Aurora woman sent to prison

A Riverdale man has been sentenced to prison for choking his girlfriend in her Aurora apartment in 2015. On Friday, a Kane County judge sentenced Carl C. Walker Sr., 52, to 16 years in prison -- an enhanced sentence based on his extensive criminal history, the Kane County state's attorney's office said.

Mayor: Naperville bar disturbance 'pretty contained'

Naperville officials say a weekend disturbance at the downtown Bar Louie was an "isolated" problem, even though the scuffle sent a police sergeant to the hospital and required nearly 40 officers from four departments to calm things down.

Police: Buffalo Grove man made up abduction to cover for crash

Authorities have charged a 21-year-old Buffalo Grove man with felony disorderly conduct after, they say, he told police a false story about being abducted to mask his involvement in a hit-and-run crash. Jack Dini, of the 0-100 block of Villa Verde Drive, also faces a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident stemming from the crash Friday night in Palatine.

Thieves steal 3 cars left running unattended in Elk Grove Village

Thieves stole three cars within a six-day period in Elk Grove Village this month, and in each case the stolen vehicle had been left running unattended to warm up during cold weather.

Wheeling man charged with sexually abusing children in the '90s

A Wheeling man has been arrested after three people came forward claiming he sexually molested them repeatedly between 1991 and 1998, police said Monday. Juan Ortiz, 44, could face up to 60 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charges.

After big performance, no rest planned for Wade

Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg announced the plan is for Dwyane Wade to play in the upcoming back-to-back games at Orlando tonight and at home against Atlanta on Wednesday. Wade delivered one of his best performances of the season in Saturday's 102-99 victory over Sacramento.