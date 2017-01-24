Police investigating shooting in Aurora Township residence

Kane County Sheriff deputies are investigating a shooting inside a residence in unincorporated Aurora Township, authorities said.

Deputies were called to the 600 block of South Gladstone at 1 p.m. Monday where a deceased male was found inside the residence, authorities said.

Police said the initial investigation indicates that the 18-year-old man gained entry to the residence to confront an adult female who he had been dating previously.

At some point, shots were fired inside the residence, authorities said. Detectives recovered a handgun from inside the home.

Exact details of what occurred inside the residence are still under investigation.

No one is in police custody and detectives believe this to be an isolated incident, authorities said.

This is an ongoing death investigation being handled by the Kane County Sheriff's Office. Deputies are being assisted by the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force, Kane County Coroner's Office, and the Aurora Police Department.