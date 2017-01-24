Candidate drops out of Antioch mayoral race

The Antioch mayoral race is down to two candidates after one announced he was dropping out of the race Tuesday.

Ray Willis said he filed the necessary paperwork to remove his name from the April 4 municipal election ballot after determining he would not have the time necessary to devote to the position should he win.

"Due to family and business commitments, I will not have the time available to commit to the office of mayor," Willis said.

"So, I withdrew from the race this morning (Tuesday)."

Willis is a 22-year Antioch resident and a self-employed industrial pattern maker and engineer. He officially announced his candidacy in September, saying job creation, basic infrastructure maintenance and property taxes were among his top issues for running.

That leaves two-term incumbent Lawrence M. Hanson against Trustee Jay Jozwiak on the ballot.

Hanson served 14 years as a trustee before being elected mayor in 2009 and 2014.

Jozwiak is in the middle of his second term as trustee.