Crystal Lake man accused of drunken driving, having illegal stash of guns

hello

Crystal Lake Police seized 36 high-powered rifles, assault rifles and shotguns, 20 assorted handguns, and thousands of rounds of ammunition from the home of a Crystal Lake man who they said did not have the proper permits. Courtesy of Crystal Lake Police Department

Donald F. Franz of Crystal Lake is accused of drunken driving with a loaded weapon in his car, and having an illegal stash of guns at his home without proper permits, police said.

A Crystal Lake man is accused of drunken driving with a loaded weapon in his car, and having an illegal stash of guns at his home without proper permits.

At around 10:20 p.m. Jan. 19, Crystal Lake police responded to the 1-100 block of North Williams Street for a report of a possible intoxicated motorist.

Officers said they found Donald F. Franz alone in a car, and upon investigation he became uncooperative, combative began resisting arrest.

Franz, 50, of the 300 block of Dartmoor Court, was taken into custody. Police found Franz in possession of a loaded firearm and additional rounds of assorted ammunition in the car.

Investigators got a search warrant for Franz's home and vehicle. Police seized 36 high-powered rifles, assault rifles and shotguns, 20 assorted handguns and thousands of rounds of firearms ammunition.

Franz faces felony and misdemeanor charges of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, unlawful possession of a suspended driver's license, aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated resisting a police officer, unlawful possession of a firearm without requisite Firearm Owner Identification Card, unlawful possession of firearm ammunition without requisite FOID card, unlawful possession of a revoked concealed carry license, unlawful possession of a revoked FOID card, and carrying a concealed firearm while under the influence, police said.

Police said additional charges are expected against Franz.

He was being held at the McHenry County jail on $50,000 bail, meaning he must post $5,000 to be released while the charges are pending. If convicted of aggravated battery to a police officer, which is the most severe charge, Franz faces up to seven years in prison, although probation also is an option. He is next due in court Feb. 2.

Franz does not have any previous felony arrests in McHenry County, but was charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct from a June 1999 case in Crystal Lake for which he paid a $237 fine and received supervision, according to court records.

• Daily Herald staff writer Harry Hitzeman contributed to this story.