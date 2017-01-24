Barrington approves auto dealer's move

The Barrington Road corridor just north of Dundee Road in Barrington will get another car dealership soon, as a plan to allow Highgate Motors to move there was approved unanimously Monday by the village board.

Highgate will move to 1445 S. Barrington Road, next to a Life Storage facility, and close to two other dealerships -- Marquardt of Barrington Buick GMC and Motor Werks Auto Group.

The business, which repairs, restores and sells Land Rover vehicles, opened about two years ago at its current location, 1203 S. Northwest Highway, according to manager George Hanley. He anticipates beginning the move to the Barrington Road site within the next two months.

The move should be easy because the new site consists of an empty building that previously housed an auto dealership but has been vacant for about 10 years, Hanley said. Highgate will have both a sales and service center there.

Trustee Jason Lohmeyer said Highgate requested to move because it has outgrown its current location.

Barrington spokeswoman Patty Dowd Schmitz said the village is excited about filling a space that's been vacant for a decade. "The village is very pleased, and we are looking forward to it," she said.