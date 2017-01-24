Catholic Charities to host Senior Valentine's party in Ingleside

Join Catholic Charities Lake County Senior Dining for food, fun and fellowship at the Senior Valentine's Party on Tuesday, Feb. 14, noon to 2 p.m., at Maravela's Catering, 4 Washington St., Ingleside. The suggested donation is $7. Seniors will enjoy music, dancing, prizes, and an Italian lunch and special sweetheart dessert. For more information and to make reservations, call (847) 782-4170.