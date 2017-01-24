Join Catholic Charities Lake County Senior Dining for food, fun and fellowship at the Senior Valentine's Party on Tuesday, Feb. 14, noon to 2 p.m., at Maravela's Catering, 4 Washington St., Ingleside. The suggested donation is $7. Seniors will enjoy music, dancing, prizes, and an Italian lunch and special sweetheart dessert. For more information and to make reservations, call (847) 782-4170.
Catholic Charities to host Senior Valentine's party in Ingleside
