updated: 1/24/2017 5:26 PM

District 95 to hold preschool open house next week

Daily Herald report

Lake Zurich Unit District 95 will hold an open house for its preschool Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Little Leaders Preschool open house will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at May Whitney Elementary School, 100 Church St., Lake Zurich. District officials said attendees will have an opportunity to view classrooms, meet teachers and learn more about Little Leaders. Children are welcome to attend with their families.

