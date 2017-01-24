Breaking News Bar
 
Entertainment
updated: 1/24/2017 9:43 AM

Mel Gibson's girlfriend gives birth to actor's 9th child

  • FILE - This Jan. 6, 2017 file photo shows Rosalind Ross, left, and Mel Gibson at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. Gibsonâs publicist Alan Nierob confirms actor-director Rosalind Ross gave birth to their son, Lars Gerard Gibson, on Friday, Jan. 20. Gibson, who won an Oscar for directing "Braveheart," has seven children from his marriage to his ex-wife, Robyn Moore. Their youngest child is 17. He also had a 7-year-old daughter with ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

    FILE - This Jan. 6, 2017 file photo shows Rosalind Ross, left, and Mel Gibson at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. Gibson's publicist Alan Nierob confirms actor-director Rosalind Ross gave birth to their son, Lars Gerard Gibson, on Friday, Jan. 20. Gibson, who won an Oscar for directing "Braveheart," has seven children from his marriage to his ex-wife, Robyn Moore. Their youngest child is 17. He also had a 7-year-old daughter with ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
LOS ANGELES -- Mel Gibson is a father for the ninth time.

Girlfriend Rosalind Ross gave birth to the couple's son, Lars Gerard Gibson, on Friday. Ross is a writer.

Gibson's publicist Alan Nierob confirms the birth.

The actor-director Gibson has a lot to celebrate. On Tuesday morning, he received an Oscar nomination for directing "Hacksaw Ridge," which also received a best picture nomination.

Gibson, who won an Oscar for directing "Braveheart," has seven children from his marriage to his ex-wife, Robyn Moore. Their youngest child is 17.

He also has a 7-year-old daughter with ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.

