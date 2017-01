Borussia Dortmund signs Alexander Isak from Swedish club AIK

DORTMUND, Germany -- Borussia Dortmund says it has signed 17-year-old forward Alexander Isak from Swedish club AIK.

The Bundesliga team says it signed Isak on a long-term contract, but didn't elaborate on how many years.

Isak scored for Sweden in the 6-0 rout of Slovakia on Jan. 12.