updated: 1/23/2017 2:11 PM

Browns football boss Sashi Brown not attending Senior Bowl

By TOM WITHERS
Associated Press
 
 

CLEVELAND -- Browns vice president of football operations Sashi Brown will not attend this week's Senior Bowl following back surgery.

A team spokesman said Brown underwent the procedure last week and is not permitted to travel while he recovers. He should be cleared in the coming weeks.

Brown, though, will miss this week's Senior Bowl event in Mobile, Alabama, a showcase for some of the nation's top college players.

Cleveland's coaching staff, led by Hue Jackson, will coach the South team during the week and in Saturday's game.

The Browns have the No. 1 overall pick - and No. 12- in this year's NFL draft and Jackson said the ability to evaluate players in person is a tremendous opportunity.

While Cleveland's coaches will be there, Brown, who has final say of the team's 53-man roster, will have to rely on information gathered by Jackson and Andrew Berry, the team's vice president of player personnel.

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson has decided to skip the Senior Bowl, depriving the Browns and others from getting a closer look at a player who could be in the mix to be selected first.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

