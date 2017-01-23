Breaking News Bar
 
Senators sign Zack Smith to 4-year, $13 million extension

  Ottawa Senators' Zack Smith (15) celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with teammate Derick Brassard (19) during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Associated Press

 
OTTAWA, Ontario -- The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Zack Smith to a four-year contract extension worth $13 million.

The Senators said that the extension goes through the 2020-21 season and carries an annual average value of $3.25 million.

Smith, 28, has 11 goals and 11 assists in 43 games this season and is averaging a career-high 16 minutes, 13 seconds per game.

He set career highs with 25 goals and 36 points in 2015-16. He has 75 goals and 61 assists in 443 games, all with the Senators.

Smith was Ottawa's third-round pick (79th overall) in the 2008 draft.

