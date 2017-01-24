Marleau scores 4 goals in 3rd, Sharks beat Avalanche 5-2

San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture, front, pursues the puck with Colorado Avalanche center Mikhail Grigorenko, of Russia, in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

The puck rockets past the head of Colorado Avalanche goalie Spencer Martin on a shot from the San Jose Sharks in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

San Jose Sharks left wing Patrick Marleau, right, follows the puck as it flies toward the net as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Eric Gelinas defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

San Jose Sharks goalie Martin Jones makes a stick save of a shot against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, front, of Sweden, picks up a loose puck as San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns pursues in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

DENVER -- Patrick Marleau scored four goals in the third period and the San Jose Sharks beat the last-place Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Monday night for their fifth straight win.

Marleau scored in a variety of ways to break open a game tied at 1 heading into the third: He tipped a shot in off the post, scored on a wraparound, lined in a wrist shot and finally lifted a backhander over rookie goaltender Spencer Martin.

Brent Burns had a goal and two assists as the two teams concluded their home-and-home set. The Sharks beat the Avalanche 3-2 in overtime on Saturday.

Jarome Iginla and Andreas Martinsen scored for Colorado, which fell to 1-10-1 over its last 12 games. Matt Duchene, the team's leading goal scorer, was a late scratch due to an illness and left the Avalanche with only 19 players. Duchene's absence raised some eyebrows since the talented forward has been the subject of recent trade rumors.

Martin Jones stopped 26 shots for the Sharks.

Marleau took over early in the third period when he scored twice in a 3:04 span. He was just getting warmed up as Colorado had no answer for No. 12.

The Avs have been outscored by a 54-27 margin in the third period.

Iginla's goal was his first since Dec. 27 and tied the game at 1 midway through the second period. He now has 617 career NHL goals, which moves him eight away from tying Avalanche Hall of Famer turned team executive Joe Sakic for 15th place on the career list.

Burns gave the Sharks a 1-0 advantage with 59.8 seconds remaining in the first period when he lined a wrist shot past Martin.

It was Burns' 20th goal of the season.

Until Burns' blast, Martin was off to a torrid start in just his second NHL game. Martin made his debut Saturday by turning back 27 shots against the Sharks.

"It was a pretty awesome experience," Martin said after the morning skate. "I got to play against a really good team in my first game. Getting to play the same team again is going to be the same experience."

A third-round pick by Colorado in 2013, Martin spent most of the season with San Antonio of the American Hockey League, where he was 15-9-2 with a 2.62 goals-against average. He was recalled with Semyon Varlamov sidelined by a nagging groin injury. Varlamov is out until after the All-Star break.

NOTES: San Jose C Logan Couture and Marc-Edouard Vlasic each had two assists. ... The Sharks scratched C Ryan Carpenter, RW Barclay Goodrow and D Tim Heed. ... Avalanche D Tyson Barrie and F Rene Bourque missed the game with lower-body injuries.

