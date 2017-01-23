Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 1/23/2017 7:00 AM

What mackerel and a volcano can tell us about climate change

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • In this 1891 photo released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Penobscot Bay fishermen clean mackerel near their saltwater farm off the Maine coast. Scientists with the University of Massachusetts and other institutions made the findings while conducting research about a long-ago climate calamity in New England that was caused by the eruption of Mount Tambora in Indonesia in 1815. (NOAA/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via AP)

    In this 1891 photo released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Penobscot Bay fishermen clean mackerel near their saltwater farm off the Maine coast. Scientists with the University of Massachusetts and other institutions made the findings while conducting research about a long-ago climate calamity in New England that was caused by the eruption of Mount Tambora in Indonesia in 1815. (NOAA/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via AP)
    Associated Press

 
By PATRICK WHITTLE
Associated Press
 
 

PORTLAND, Maine -- A group of researchers say an Indonesian volcano eruption, a centuries-old weather disaster and a surge in the consumption of mackerel could inform present-day scientists about today's era of climate change.

Scientists with the University of Massachusetts and other institutions made the findings while conducting research about a long-ago climate calamity in New England that was caused by the eruption of Mount Tambora in 1815.

A cooled climate led to deaths of livestock and changed fish patterns. That left many people dependent on the mackerel, an edible fish that was less affected than many animals.

The scientists say that bit of history gives clues about what food security could be like in the era of climate change. Their findings are published in this month's issue of the journal Science Advances .

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account