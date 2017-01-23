Breaking News Bar
 
Fate of Polish WWII museum unclear amid battle over history

Associated Press
GDANSK, Poland -- The Museum of the Second World War, an ambitious new museum under creation for nine years in Poland, has opened its doors for a day to historians, museums and reporters.

But as hundreds filed through the museum Monday in Gdansk, it was unclear if the museum will ever open in its current state, as it is scheduled to do in late February.

The museum tells the story of the war in its entirety, across the many nations affected, giving a special place to Poland but also focusing on the suffering of other nations. This approach has placed the museum at the center of a cultural battle with Poland's nationalistic, populist government, which wants a museum that focuses solely on Polish suffering and heroism and is seeking to take it over.

