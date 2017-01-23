Chicago domestic violence shelter welcomes immigrants

hello

CHICAGO -- A Chicago domestic violence shelter specializing in issues facing Asian immigrants is planning the opening next week of a new $1.25 million, 12-bedroom facility, one of the largest of its kind in the nation.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel was scheduled to attend an event Monday marking the new Apna Ghar shelter.

The shelter grew from a volunteer-run telephone hotline, the Chicago Tribune reported (http://trib.in/2k8KJfy). Among the callers volunteers helped were Indian women who arrived in the United States for arranged marriages, but found their prospective husbands already in other relationships. Others faced abusers who hid their immigration paperwork.

The first shelter opened in a small apartment in 1989. Apna Ghar means "our home" in Hindi and Urdu. Today, the shelter's staff speak 50 languages. The kitchen has separate cooking areas for meat eaters and vegetarians. Rooms are filled with Asian-inspired artwork and furniture.

Executive director Neha Gill said half those served are of Asian descent and about one-fifth are white. The shelter also serves victims from Africa, the Middle East, the Caribbean and Latin America.

"No culture outrightly says it's OK to abuse women, but at the same time, we know it goes on," said Surinder Nand, Apna Ghar's former interim executive director and a current volunteer. "By making sure they can continue to speak a language they want to speak, dress the way they want to dress and eat what they want to eat is a way victims gain back control, self respect and dignity."

Apna Ghar's new facility is one of the largest of its kind in the country, said Chic Dabby, executive director of the Asian Pacific Institute on Gender-Based Violence, a national resource group based in Oakland, California. Since 2001, the number of U.S. domestic violence programs with a focus on Asians has grown from about 60 to 160, Dabby said.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com