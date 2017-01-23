Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
1/23/2017

Police dog wounded in shooting is back home with handler

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

GARY, Ind. -- A police dog wounded last week by gunfire following a Gary traffic stop is back with his handler following two surgeries.

Lake County Sheriff's Department spokesman Mark Back says the 6-year-old Dutch shepherd, named Blade, was released over the weekend from the Purdue University Veterinary Hospital in West Lafayette.

Blade underwent two surgeries for a gunshot wound to his head and mouth and is now back home with the Lake County sheriff's officer who's his handler.

That officer stopped a vehicle on Jan. 18 in Gary, but the driver and passenger fled on foot.

Police say the officer and Blade pursued the passenger, 18-year-old Marquis Thomas, who wounded Blade when he opening fire during the pursuit.

The officer returned fire, wounding Thomas. He died Thursday at a Chicago hospital.

