Batavia ready to buy last sculpture for bridge

hello

"Spintronic," by Nicole Beck, is one of seven pieces being considered for the fourth, and final, sculpture to adorn the Donovan Bridge in Batavia.

"Tools of the Trade," by Christopher Bennett, is one of seven pieces being considered for the fourth, and final, sculpture to adorn the Donovan Bridge in Batavia.

"From the Waters Comes My Bounty," by Ray Kobald, is one of seven pieces being considered for the fourth, and final, sculpture to adorn the Donovan Bridge in Batavia.

"Her Grace and the Motley," by Herb Eaton, is one of seven pieces being considered for the fourth, and final, sculpture to adorn the Donovan Bridge in Batavia.

"Art," a kinetic sculpture by Bouba Boumaiz, is one of seven pieces being considered for the fourth, and final, sculpture to adorn the Donovan Bridge in Batavia.

"Art," by David Zahn, is one of seven pieces being considered for the fourth, and final, sculpture to adorn the Donovan Bridge in Batavia.

Ten years after the Donovan Bridge was rebuilt, Batavia city officials are ready to pick the fourth, and final, sculpture to adorn it.

Seven artists have submitted ideas, based on the theme of "Art." The previously designated themes were "Nature," "Science" and "History."

The city council will pick one sculpture idea at its committee-of-the-whole meeting Feb. 14. It will do so with the advice of the community, as well as a professional sculptor.

People can view the seven proposals at cityofbatavia.net or in the Fox River Conference Room on the first floor of the Batavia Government Center, 100 N. Island Ave. Five are original concepts; two are existing works. Comments will be collected through Feb. 4.

When the Donovan Bridge on Wilson Street was rebuilt starting in 2007, pedestals were included for sculptures. The city pays for the $30,000 sculptures with property taxes collected on downtown properties intended for projects that increase the value of downtown property.

"Nature: Sounds of Harmony" and "A Look Back" have been installed. The third, "Fractal Limits," should be ready for installation this spring, according to City Administrator Laura Newman.

Newman said art has been "a key element" in the success of the downtown. Besides the bridge sculptures, there are works on a plaza outside of the Batavia Government Center, sculptures at the southeast corner of River and Wilson streets, the "Self-Made Man" sculpture on North River Street, and the Water Street Studios artists' enclave.

The city originally intended to do one sculpture a year, but delayed purchases of the second and third ones during the recession. It also took longer for the second one because the city lowered the commission, and few artists submitted proposals.

In the meantime, decorated ceramic bulldogs from a citywide charitable fundraiser have graced the two empty pedestals.