Cops: Multiple charges against Glen Ellyn man in DUI-related crashes

Lawrence Sieber of Glen Ellyn faces numerous charges related to four crashes that left one person in critical condition Sunday.

A 62-year-old Glen Ellyn man is being held in DuPage County jail on numerous charges related to four crashes, including three hit-and-runs, that left one person in critical condition early Sunday evening, authorities said.

Lawrence Sieber, of the 0-100 block of South Park Avenue, has been charged with one count of aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm, one count of leaving the scene of an accident, one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding and one count of aggravated reckless driving in connection with the series of crashes that began in Villa Park and ended in Lombard.

His bond was set at $750,000 Monday by DuPage County Judge Richard Russo and he must pay 10 percent to be released.

Villa Park police say they responded at 4:52 p.m. Sunday to a report of a hit-and-run crash at Ardmore Avenue and Jackson Street. Authorities said Sieber ignored a stop sign at that intersection and drove his truck into another vehicle, severely injuring the other driver, who was transported to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove where he remains in critical condition. A second driver refused medical treatment.

The hit-and-run driver, meanwhile, fled south on Ardmore where he was involved in a second crash at Roosevelt Road, police said. That crash sent another driver to Elmhurst Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The hit-and-run driver again fled the scene, police said, heading west on Roosevelt Road where he was involved in a third crash, this time at Westmore Avenue. No injuries were reported in that crash.

The driver again fled and was located by Lombard police on the 800 block of East Roosevelt Road. When officers tried to stop him he smashed his truck into another vehicle stopped for a traffic light at Roosevelt and Finley.

Sieber was taken into custody following a brief struggle with officers in which he had to be forcibly removed from his truck, authorities said.

Villa Park detectives and the DuPage County Accident Reconstruction Team continue to investigate.

"What I find particularly disturbing in this case is the allegation that after Mr. Sieber crashed his truck into another vehicle he fled the scene in an effort to save his own hide," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

Sieber's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 7 in front of Judge Daniel Guerin.

Anyone who may have witnessed any of the crashes is asked to call Detective Sgt. William Lyons at (630) 592-6117.