updated: 1/23/2017 5:07 PM

Antioch church's resale shop can operate, with accessible restroom facilities

  • The village of Antioch and St. Ignatius Of Antioch Episcopal Church have settled a lawsuit involving the church resale shop.

    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2016

 
Mick Zawislak
 
 

Legal action between the village of Antioch and God's Will Resale Shop on the grounds of St. Ignatius Episcopal Church has been settled.

While the village agreed the shop was permitted on the property at Deep Lake Road and Depot Street, handicapped-accessible restroom facilities will have to be installed by Sept. 1, according to Robert Long, an attorney representing the village.

"In the grand scheme of things, I don't know anybody was terrifically harmed by this, but you have to have compliance with the building codes," and they have to be enforced, Long said.

An attorney representing the church was not immediately available Monday, and neither the church nor resale shop returned a message seeking comment.

In October, the village filed for an injunction in Lake County circuit court to close the resale shop as an illegal operation inside a converted storage building in a residential area. Because it was commercial enterprise, state law required a handicapped-accessible bathroom for employees and customers, the village contended.

Church officials claimed the property should not be restricted because the building is used for the ministry and there was an agreement 60 years ago that all buildings on the 5.1-acre site are part of the overall ministry.

The parties worked for some time to resolve the issue, according to court documents. The matter was referred to the village zoning board after the church unsuccessfully petitioned the Illinois Department of Public Health to waive the bathroom requirement. The village filed the legal action after the church refused to move the resale shop inside the main church, according to court documents.

The village Friday said in a notice "all matters involving the zoning and building codes" in the legal action have been settled and resolved.

Long said the village agreed it was an appropriate use of land in the residential zoning district.

"It's OK to run a religiously affiliated resale shop," he said. But because the enterprise is open to the public and employees, the handicapped-accessible bathroom is required, he said.

@dhmickzawislak

Article Comments ()
