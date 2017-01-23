Cary-Grove High School actress nominated for BroadwayWorld Chicago award

Cary-Grove High School senior Haley Gustafson is nominated for the best actress award by BroadwayWorld Chicago for her role as Veronica Sawyer in "Heathers: The Musical." Courtesy of Mia Stroth Williams

Cary-Grove High School senior Haley Gustafson is a nominee for best actress in the 2016 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards for her role as Veronica Sawyer in "Heathers: The Musical."

Winners will be announced during the awards show from 7 to 9 p.m. today at The Call, 1547 W. Bryn Mawr, Chicago.

The 2016 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards nominees include the Broadway-bound musical "War Paint," which received eight nominations, including best actress nominations for Tony Award-winners Christine Ebersole and Patti LuPone.

"I had no idea I was a finalist until one of my friends texted me the news," Haley said. "I was completely caught off guard, so I checked my phone, and lo and behold, there was my name, right under Patti Lupone's -- probably the only time I'll be able to say that."

Haley performed six shows as Veronica Sawyer last summer at Forest View Educational Center Theater in Arlington Heights.

"This was an absolute dream role. I don't think I've ever felt as connected to a character or a cast as I did during 'Heathers.' I'm just incredibly grateful to everyone involved; the cast, the crew, everyone who voted, the show itself," she said.

Several Cary-Grove students and alumni who were part of ensembles also were nominated for awards, including Justin O'Brien, Urvaksh Avanthsa and Carly Vadnais for "42nd Street," and Ryan Kelleher, Kelsey Krigas, Mitch Kedzior, Sarah Kedzior, and Katie Kelleher for "A Chorus Line." For a complete list of nominees, visit broadwayworld.com.

Haley has been a rising star on the Cary-Grove High School theater ensemble. She played the fairy godmother in last school year's "Cinderella." In March, she will play Eva Peron in the school's musical production of "Evita." Tickets for "Evita" go on sale at 9 a.m. Feb. 24. The show runs March 10 to 18.

"I cannot think of a better way to end my high school theater career," Haley said. "I have so much to thank Cary-Grove for, I don't even know where to begin. If I'd been at any other high school, I don't think I'd be pursuing a career in theater."

Haley will be auditioning for several theater powerhouse colleges, including Carnegie Mellon, New York University, Roosevelt, Marymount Manhattan, Juilliard, and the University of Cincinnati. She also has signed with the Stewart Talent Agency.