Kings of Leon's United Center show tonight postponed

Monday night's Kings of Leon show at the United Center has been postponed until March 8 due to illness.

Drummer Nathan Followill was diagnosed with pneumonia over the weekend and was directed to take a few days to rest and recover.

Tickets for the show will be honored at the rescheduled performance at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the United Center. Refunds are also available at the point of purchase.