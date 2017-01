New Genesee shows include Tommy James, Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms

Two concerts featuring bands that came to prominence in the 1960s and 1980s are heading to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan this spring.

Tommy James and the Shondells and The Association share a concert bill on 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Tickets are $39.50-$79.50.

Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27. Tickets are $39.50-$75.

Both shows go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Call (847) 263-6300 or visit geneseetheatre.com.