1/23/2017

Northwest Restaurant Week set Feb. 24-March 5

SCHAUMBURG -- Meet Chicago Northwest will host the fourth annual Chicago Northwest Restaurant Week 2017 from Feb. 24 -- March 5.

Chicago Northwest Restaurant Week 2017, created in partnership with local restaurants, presents a selection of over 35 area dining establishments offering exclusive, affordably-priced, 3-course prix fixe lunch and dinner menus. Lunch menu price points, depending upon the individual restaurant, include $10, $15 or $20. Dinner menu prices include $20, $30, or $40. Participating restaurants include casual bistros and grills, to high-end steakhouses.

"Chicago Northwest Restaurant Week 2017 offers a fantastic and affordable way to find your next favorite Chicagoland restaurant. We are so excited about the number and variety of our restaurant partners planning to participate, this year." said Meet Chicago Northwest President Dave Parulo.

A full list of participating restaurants and prix fixe menus can be seen on the official Chicago Northwest Restaurant Week 2017 website, www.dinechicagonw.com.

