updated: 1/22/2017 1:09 PM

Conference championships open with high-scoring matchup

  • Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan warms up before the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

  • Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb warms up before the NFL football NFC championship game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

  • Nicholas Plantamura takes a selfie with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before the NFL football NFC championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

By Associated Press
The NFC championship game is expected to close out the Georgia Dome with a shootout, with oddsmakers expecting 60 points combined from the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers.

That game opens conference championship Sunday at 3:05 p.m. on Fox, with the winner headed to Super Bowl 51 in Houston to take on the winner of the late game between the Patriots and Steelers.

Pittsburgh is a 4 1/2-point underdog in New England, where the weather shouldn't be a huge factor. It's cloudy, but the temperature should not drop below 35 degrees. That game starts around 6:40 p.m. on CBS.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

