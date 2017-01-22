Breaking News Bar
 
Miller's goal gives Rangers 1-0 win over Detroit in OT

  • New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) stops a Detroit Red Wings shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Detroit.

    Associated Press

  • Detroit Red Wings goalie Jared Coreau (31) stops a New York Rangers' Brady Skjei (76) shot in the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Detroit.

    Associated Press

 
By NOAH TRISTER
Associated Press
 
 

DETROIT -- J.T. Miller scored at 1:56 of overtime to lift the New York Rangers to a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Henrik Lundqvist made 21 saves for his second shutout of the season and 61st of his career. The Rangers managed only 19 shots in a game that featured few memorable chances by either team.

The winner came when Mats Zuccarello and Miller swooped in alone on Detroit goalie Jared Coreau. Zuccarello made a simple pass to Miller, who lifted the puck over Coreau for his 16th goal of the season.

Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall played for the first time since Jan. 4, returning from a lower-body injury. The Red Wings put forward Drew Miller on waivers.

