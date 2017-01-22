Breaking News Bar
 
1/22/2017

Oregon assistant football coach to be fired after DUI arrest

Associated Press
EUGENE, Ore. -- The University of Oregon says the football co-offensive coordinator will be fired after his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence, marking the latest problem for the team.

The school said in a statement Sunday that David Reaves has been placed on administrative leave and the process to terminate his employment has started. Oregon announced hiring him Tuesday.

The move comes less than a week after the school suspended its football strength and conditioning coach for a month without pay following a series of intense workouts that sent three players to the hospital.

Police in the city of Eugene arrested Reaves early Sunday. Records show he is no longer in custody.

He served as associate head coach and tight-ends coach under new Oregon head coach Willie Taggart at South Florida.

