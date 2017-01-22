Wichita State replaces head women's basketball coach

WICHITA, Kan. -- Wichita State University is replacing women's basketball coach Jody Adams-Birch in what it called an amicable parting.

A news release issued Sunday did not say whether Adams-Birch was fired or resigned.

Former Shockers women's coach Linda Hargrove will lead the team for the rest of this season before a national search for a replacement begins.

The university removed Adams-Birch from the team Thursday without any public explanation.

Two players have left the team this season. In 2015, four players transferred and Adams-Birch was accused of being mentally and physically abusive. After an investigation, she kept her job with some program changes.

She compiled a record of 161-115. Three Shocker teams went to the NCAA Tournament and Wichita State won three Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championships and three postseason tournament championships.