updated: 1/22/2017 7:15 PM

Atkinson's 2nd goal lifts Blue Jackets past Senators in OT

  • Columbus Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson (13) celebrates his overtime goal with teammates Brandon Dubinsky (17) and Zach Werenski (8) during NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Columbus Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson (13) celebrates his overtime goal with teammate Brandon Dubinsky (17) as Ottawa Senators goaltender Mike Condon (1) looks on during NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Ottawa Senators' Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with teammate Zack Smith (15) during second period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Ottawa Senators' Mike Hoffman (68) celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with teammate Marc Methot (3) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Ottawa Senators' Mark Stone, right, celebrates his goal along with teammates Zack Smith (15) and Derick Brassard (19) as Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) and defenseman Dalton Prout (47) look on during second period NHL hockey action in Ottawa on, Sunday Jan. 22, 2017. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Ottawa Senators' Curtis Lazar (27) dives for the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski (8) reacts during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Columbus Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington (54) celebrates his goal with teammates Dalton Prout (47), Alexander Wennberg (10) and Nick Foligno (71) against the Ottawa Senators, during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Columbus Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno (71) celebrates his goal with teammate Alexander Wennberg (10) as Ottawa Senators goaltender Mike Condon (1) looks on during first-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Ottawa Senators' Zack Smith (15) celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with teammate Derick Brassard (19) during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Ottawa Senators' Zack Smith (15) celebrates his goal on Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Ottawa Senators' Zack Smith (15) scores on Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) as Blue Jackets' Jack Johnson (7) looks on during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Columbus Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky, right, of Russia, makes a save against Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. The Blue Jackets beat the Hurricanes 3-2.

OTTAWA, Ontario -- Cam Atkinson's second goal of the game at 1:09 of overtime lifted the Columbus Blue Jackets a 7-6 win over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night.

Atkinson had a breakaway after a shot by Senators captain Erik Karlsson missed the Columbus net and went around the boards out to Atkinson, who was at center-ice.

The Blue Jackets trailed 5-3 after two periods before Lukas Sedlak and Matt Calvert scored 31 seconds apart to tie it less than 2 1/2 minutes into the third. Atklnson then gave Columbus a 6-5 lead with 9:10 remaining, before Kyle Turries tied it for Ottawa on the power play less than 2 minutes later.

Nick Foligno, Scott Harrington and Zach Werenski also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Joonas Korpisalo finished with 28 saves.

Zach Smith and Mike Hoffman each had two goals and Mark Stone also scored for the Senators. Mike Condon had 22 saves.

