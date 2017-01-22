Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/22/2017 8:12 PM

Giroux scores 3:20 into OT to lift Flyers past Islanders

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal in the overtime period of the NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York. The Flyers defeated the Islanders in overtime 3-2.

    Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal in the overtime period of the NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York. The Flyers defeated the Islanders in overtime 3-2.
    Associated Press

  • Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux, top, reacts after scoring the winning goal past New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss during overtime of the NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York. The Flyers defeated the Islanders in overtime 3-2.

    Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux, top, reacts after scoring the winning goal past New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss during overtime of the NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York. The Flyers defeated the Islanders in overtime 3-2.
    Associated Press

  • Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux, left, scores the winning goal past New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss during overtime of the NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York. The Flyers defeated the Islanders in overtime 3-2.

    Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux, left, scores the winning goal past New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss during overtime of the NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York. The Flyers defeated the Islanders in overtime 3-2.
    Associated Press

  • New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss makes a save during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York.

    New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss makes a save during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  • New York Islanders' Alan Quine, center, and Shane Prince celebrate Quine's goal during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York.

    New York Islanders' Alan Quine, center, and Shane Prince celebrate Quine's goal during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  • New York Islanders' Alan Quine (10), right, scores a goal past Philadelphia Flyers goalie Steve Mason (35) during the second period of the NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York.

    New York Islanders' Alan Quine (10), right, scores a goal past Philadelphia Flyers goalie Steve Mason (35) during the second period of the NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  • New York Islanders' Nick Leddy (2) reacts after scoring during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York.

    New York Islanders' Nick Leddy (2) reacts after scoring during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  • Philadelphia Flyers' Wayne Simmonds, left, and New York Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg chase the puck during the first period of the NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York.

    Philadelphia Flyers' Wayne Simmonds, left, and New York Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg chase the puck during the first period of the NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  • Philadelphia Flyers' Matt Read, second from left, tries to get at the puck past New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss, left, during the first period of the NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York.

    Philadelphia Flyers' Matt Read, second from left, tries to get at the puck past New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss, left, during the first period of the NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  • Philadelphia Flyers' Chris VandeVelde, center, gets tripped up by New York Islanders' Alan Quine, right, while Shane Prince looks on during the first period of the NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York.

    Philadelphia Flyers' Chris VandeVelde, center, gets tripped up by New York Islanders' Alan Quine, right, while Shane Prince looks on during the first period of the NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

 
By ALLAN KREDA
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Claude Giroux scored at 3:20 of overtime as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied to beat the Islanders 3-2 Sunday night to end New York's three-game winning streak.

Giroux's 11th goal of the season came on pass from defenseman Shayne Gostibehere from behind the net, giving the Flyers a much-needed win after trailing 2-0. Philadelphia 2as 3-9-3 in its previous 15 since a 10-game winning streak.

Wayne Simmonds scored late in the second period to pull the Flyers within one and Ivan Provorov tied it early in the third. Steve Mason finished with 36 saves.

Nick Leddy and Alan Quine scored for New York, and Thomas Greiss stopped 44 shots.

Before Giroux's winner, Greiss denied Provorov on a point-blank attempt. Mason matched that save, denying John Tavares on a breakaway after Jason Chimera fed him the puck.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account