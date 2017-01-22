Giroux scores 3:20 into OT to lift Flyers past Islanders

Philadelphia Flyers' Chris VandeVelde, center, gets tripped up by New York Islanders' Alan Quine, right, while Shane Prince looks on during the first period of the NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York. Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers' Matt Read, second from left, tries to get at the puck past New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss, left, during the first period of the NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York. Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers' Wayne Simmonds, left, and New York Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg chase the puck during the first period of the NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York. Associated Press

New York Islanders' Nick Leddy (2) reacts after scoring during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York. Associated Press

New York Islanders' Alan Quine (10), right, scores a goal past Philadelphia Flyers goalie Steve Mason (35) during the second period of the NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York. Associated Press

New York Islanders' Alan Quine, center, and Shane Prince celebrate Quine's goal during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York. Associated Press

New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss makes a save during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York. Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux, left, scores the winning goal past New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss during overtime of the NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York. The Flyers defeated the Islanders in overtime 3-2. Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux, top, reacts after scoring the winning goal past New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss during overtime of the NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York. The Flyers defeated the Islanders in overtime 3-2. Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal in the overtime period of the NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York. The Flyers defeated the Islanders in overtime 3-2. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Claude Giroux scored at 3:20 of overtime as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied to beat the Islanders 3-2 Sunday night to end New York's three-game winning streak.

Giroux's 11th goal of the season came on pass from defenseman Shayne Gostibehere from behind the net, giving the Flyers a much-needed win after trailing 2-0. Philadelphia 2as 3-9-3 in its previous 15 since a 10-game winning streak.

Wayne Simmonds scored late in the second period to pull the Flyers within one and Ivan Provorov tied it early in the third. Steve Mason finished with 36 saves.

Nick Leddy and Alan Quine scored for New York, and Thomas Greiss stopped 44 shots.

Before Giroux's winner, Greiss denied Provorov on a point-blank attempt. Mason matched that save, denying John Tavares on a breakaway after Jason Chimera fed him the puck.