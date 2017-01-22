Breaking News Bar
 
The Latest: South Georgia coroner confirms 7 dead in tornado

By Associated Press
ATLANTA -- The Latest on severe weather that struck south Georgia (all times local):

10 a.m.

A coroner says seven people have been confirmed dead at a mobile home park in south Georgia after a powerful storm tore through the area overnight.

Cook County Coroner Tim Purvis said an apparent tornado "leveled" numerous mobile homes before dawn Sunday in the park near Adel. He said emergency responders were still searching for survivors hours later.

Purvis estimated the park has about 40 mobile homes total and roughly half of them were destroyed.

Catherine Howden of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency put the death toll from severe weather in the state to 11, with 23 injured. She said the deaths occurred in Cook, Brooks and Berrien counties near the Georgia-Florida line.

___

9:45 a.m.

A coroner says at least five people have been confirmed dead at a mobile home park in south Georgia that was devastated by a powerful storm overnight.

Brooks County Coroner Michael Miller said Sunday he was called to assist in neighboring Cook County, where an apparent tornado that struck before dawn left "mobile homes thrown everywhere." Miller said emergency responders were still searching the debris for survivors hours later.

Miller said two people died in Brooks County when an apparent tornado tossed a mobile home roughly 100 yards into the middle of a highway.

Catherine Howden of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency put the death toll from severe weather in the state to 11, with 23 injured. She said the deaths occurred in Cook, Brooks and Berrien counties near the Georgia-Florida line.

__

8:52 a.m.

State emergency management officials say 11 people are dead and 23 are injured after severe weather struck central Georgia.

Catherine Howden of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency said Sunday morning that the deaths occurred in Cook, Brooks and Berrien counties.

She said the deaths were related to severe weather but could not specify whether tornadoes were the cause. Tornado warnings had been issued for parts of Georgia overnight.

Local officials are still assessing the area. No other information was immediately available.

