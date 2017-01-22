Images: Icons of Hainesville

The village of Hainesville has the distinction as the oldest incorporated town in Lake County.

Hainesville is named after Elijah M. Haines who moved to the Chicago area from New York more than 150 years ago. Haines is said to have purchased a farm in 1836 and taught school in Waukegan. And in 1846, Haines surveyed and platted Hainesville. The village was then incorporated in 1847.

A few of the housing developments include Misty Hills Farms, Deerpoint Trails, Union Square and Cranberry Lake. According to the village's website, the 2013 population was 3,688.

Grayslake Elementary School District 46, Round Lake Unit School District 116 and Grayslake High School District 127 serve the children in the community. For recreation, residents use the Grayslake and Round Lake park districts. The ball fields of the Avon Township Youth Baseball Organization sit along Hainesville Road. Businesses line Route 120 through town offering residents food, shopping and services options.

For more information on Hainesville, visit hainesville.org.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Lake County village of Hainesville was incorporated in 1947.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer A snow-covered gazebo sits idle in Brittany Park in Hainesville.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Grayslake Elementary School District 46 Prairieview School serves elementary students of Hainesville.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer A snowman sits in one of the many housing developments in Hainesville.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Homes sit along a picturesque pond in Hainesville.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer A Little Free Library awaits avid readers along Stillwater Drive in Hainesville.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer A Hainesville strip mall houses a variety of businesses.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Snow-covered mailboxes in Hainesville.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Russo Power Equipment is one of the many businesses along Route 120 in Hainesville.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Street signs mark an intersection in Hainesville.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Union Square is one of the housing developments in Hainesville.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Union Square Park is a big gathering spot in Hainesville.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer There are a variety of housing options in Hainesville.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer The Avon Township ball fields can be seen along Hainesville Road.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Hainesville is the oldest incorporated Lake County village.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Starbucks is a popular business in Hainesville.