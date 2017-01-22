Grayslake's 'Dr. Plasma' makes 100th blood donation

At 60, Jim McClure has earned a rare distinction -- he's donated 100 pints of blood, equal to saving 300 lives, over the past 24 years.

"Donating blood is a real easy way for me to give back to the community," said McClure, a Grayslake resident and longtime chairman of the Knights of Columbus/LifeSource-sponsored blood drive at St. Gilbert Catholic Parish in his hometown.

Affectionately known as "Dr. Plasma" by community members, McClure started donating blood while he was a senior in high school -- 16 is the age when someone can begin donating with parental consent. His parents also were loyal donors.

"I have fond memories of my freshman year in college when my mom, dad and I went to donate on Christmas Day," he said.

McClure's initial motivation to start donating was to earn a "B" grade in health class, but soon it became a passion.

While a majority of people who give blood are repeat donors, only a small percentage have donated as many times as him. LifeSource collects roughly 35 to 40 pints of blood per drive at the church, said McClure, who has organized the event since 1989.

Over the years, McClure said he has taken good care of his health, exercising every day and watching what he eats to keep his weight under control. Soon to retire from a 36-year career with Glenview-based Anixter Inc., McClure said he is looking forward to making another donation in eight weeks at the church's March 19 blood drive.

He will give blood "as long as I am able to do it," he added.