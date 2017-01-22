Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/22/2017 4:46 PM

Grayslake's 'Dr. Plasma' makes 100th blood donation

  • Jim McClure made his 100th blood donation Sunday during a LifeSource blood drive at St. Gilbert Catholic Parish in Grayslake. McClure, affectionately known as "Dr. Plasma," made his first donation as a high school senior in 1974.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Jim McClure of Grayslake, aka "Dr. Plasma," made his 100th blood donation Sunday during a blood drive at St. Gilbert Catholic Parish in Grayslake. McClure, 60, has been donating blood since he was a high school senior. In the background giving blood is Rebecca Nieder of Grayslake.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • play this video Blood donor makes it 100 times

    Video: Blood donor makes it 100 times

 
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 

At 60, Jim McClure has earned a rare distinction -- he's donated 100 pints of blood, equal to saving 300 lives, over the past 24 years.

"Donating blood is a real easy way for me to give back to the community," said McClure, a Grayslake resident and longtime chairman of the Knights of Columbus/LifeSource-sponsored blood drive at St. Gilbert Catholic Parish in his hometown.

Affectionately known as "Dr. Plasma" by community members, McClure started donating blood while he was a senior in high school -- 16 is the age when someone can begin donating with parental consent. His parents also were loyal donors.

"I have fond memories of my freshman year in college when my mom, dad and I went to donate on Christmas Day," he said.

McClure's initial motivation to start donating was to earn a "B" grade in health class, but soon it became a passion.

While a majority of people who give blood are repeat donors, only a small percentage have donated as many times as him. LifeSource collects roughly 35 to 40 pints of blood per drive at the church, said McClure, who has organized the event since 1989.

Over the years, McClure said he has taken good care of his health, exercising every day and watching what he eats to keep his weight under control. Soon to retire from a 36-year career with Glenview-based Anixter Inc., McClure said he is looking forward to making another donation in eight weeks at the church's March 19 blood drive.

He will give blood "as long as I am able to do it," he added.

